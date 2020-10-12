One Indigenous Woman. Two Businesses Making A Difference.

lady startup

11 hours ago · 30 minutes

One Indigenous Woman. Two Businesses Making A Difference.
Back
play Episode

Laura Thompson started The Koorie Circle almost five years ago while she was working as a health professional full time, with the aim of making statement earrings that tell a story and celebrate the culture, history and identity of Aboriginal Australia. 

But with one business chugging along successfully, Laura realised she wanted to do more.

So she founded Clothing the Gap, a Victorian Aboriginal owned and led social enterprise. They produce merch with meaning, like t-shirts, jumpers and beanies, and earlier this year, they spearheaded a national campaign to free the flag.

In this episode of Lady Startup Stories, Laura chats to Mia Freedman about the challenges of balancing social justice with business, and what happens when a major American company takes you to court. 

You can visit The Koorie Circle here - https://thekooriecircle.com.au/.

Find Clothing The Gap at https://clothingthegap.com.au/

Find out more about the Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter course here - https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/idea-kickstarter

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Laura Thompson

Producer: Leah Porges

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

One Indigenous Woman. Two Businesses Making A Difference.

30 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

How Big Boobs Built A Business

48 minutes  ·  05 Oct 2020

What Happens When Meghan Markle Wears Your Jeans

30 minutes  ·  28 Sep 2020

How To Quit Your Dream Job

36 minutes  ·  21 Sep 2020

20 Stores, 200 Staff: What Camilla Franks Did When She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

42 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2020

What Happened After Jodie Fox Lost Her Multi-Million Dollar Business

36 minutes  ·  07 Sep 2020

Jodie Fox On How She Built A $30M Shoe Empire

44 minutes  ·  31 Aug 2020

How To Launch The World's Most 'Controversial' New Beauty Brand

34 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

How Bachelor Fame Impacted Laura Byrne’s Business

44 minutes  ·  17 Aug 2020

The Accidental CEO Who Founded Her Own Rideshare Company

32 minutes  ·  10 Aug 2020

Keira Rumble's Life Imploded Right Before The Biggest Meeting Of Her Career

33 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2020

BONUS: Mia’s 6 Questions To Find Your Best Business Idea

26 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

A Story of Resilience, Creativity & A Chick In A Wheelchair

33 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2020

Sally Hepworth Wrote A Book That Wasn't Good Enough

36 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2020

How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand

34 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2020

Lipstick Queen Poppy King’s Unexpected Next Move

31 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2020

They're Not Called Sex Toys Anymore

31 minutes  ·  15 Jun 2020

How A Former Olympian Became A Lady Startup

29 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

That Time I Delivered My Biz Partner’s Baby

28 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

How To Build A Company While You’re So Sick You Can’t Stand Up

29 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout