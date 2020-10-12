One Indigenous Woman. Two Businesses Making A Difference.

Laura Thompson started The Koorie Circle almost five years ago while she was working as a health professional full time, with the aim of making statement earrings that tell a story and celebrate the culture, history and identity of Aboriginal Australia.

But with one business chugging along successfully, Laura realised she wanted to do more.

So she founded Clothing the Gap, a Victorian Aboriginal owned and led social enterprise. They produce merch with meaning, like t-shirts, jumpers and beanies, and earlier this year, they spearheaded a national campaign to free the flag.

In this episode of Lady Startup Stories, Laura chats to Mia Freedman about the challenges of balancing social justice with business, and what happens when a major American company takes you to court.

You can visit The Koorie Circle here - https://thekooriecircle.com.au/.

Find Clothing The Gap at https://clothingthegap.com.au/.

