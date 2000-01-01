When Laura Henshaw co-founded Keep It Cleaner, she had a vision of empowering women and changing their relationship with health and fitness. As the business evolved and the landscape shifted, Laura and her team needed a fresh perspective. Determined to adapt, they set out on the path of rebranding.

This week on Lady Startup Stories, we'll explore the moment Laura and her co-founder Steph Claire Smith knew they had to rebrand Kic. Discover how she crafted a new brand identity that resonated with her audience while staying true to her core values.

We'll discuss the rapid growth of Kic, the impact rebranding has had on the business and some of the mistakes made along the way. Plus, we'll see how the courageous step to rebrand has led to a brand evolution that Laura believes will take Kic one step closer to becoming an international household name.

