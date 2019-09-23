Annabelle Chauncy: School For Life Foundation

Welcome to Lady Startup the podcast where we find out how to build a business from women who've done it before.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is Annabelle Chauncey, the founder of School For Life.

When Annabelle was 21 years old she decided to put her Law degree on hold to went on a volunteering trip to Kenya and Uganda. That trip changed her life forever.

After deciding she wanted to do more to help to improve rural communities, Annabel decided to start a foundation that would provide quality education, health and nutrition programs for local children living in Uganda.

Today, School For Life has three fully operational schools, over 120 staff and has educated 1000 students from pre-school through to their senior years.

So how did she turn a stint volunteering in Kenya and Uganda into a purpose-driven business that’s giving people the power to change their lives?

Listen to find out…

CREDITS:

Guest: Annabelle Chauncy, Founder of School For Life

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

