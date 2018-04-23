Canna Campell: Sugarmama.TV

Welcome to Lady Startup, the show where we get the low down on how you build a business from women who’ve been there, done that.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is the Founder of SugarmamaTV & SASS Financial Canna Campell.

Canna was working as a financial planner for one of the major banks when she decided to jump ship and start up her own boutique practice, SASS Financial.

After building that up into a success, one of her clients, beauty vlogger Chloe Morello, suggested she start up her own YouTube Channel and so SugarmamaTV was born.

Canna now uses the platform to inspire over 90,000 followers to take control of their financial future. She's also written a book, The $1000 Project, and has another on the way.

So how did she turn quitting a day job into two successful businesses?

Listen to find out...

Host/Producer: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

