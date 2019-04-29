How Kristy Chong Made Undies High-Tech

lady startup

29 Apr 2019 · 32 minutes

How Kristy Chong Made Undies High-Tech
From Mamamia, this is Lady Startup, the show that features kick-arse women who’ve decided to chuck in the 9-5 and become their own boss.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is the founder of fashion tech company ModiBodi, Kristy Chong.

When Kristy had her second baby, she found herself dealing with a common problem new mums face- bladder leakage. Frustrated at the lack of underwear out there to help, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

She eventually developed and designed a patented leak-proof fabric and has turned her idea for high tech undies into a range of period and sweat proof underwear products, which now includes swimmers, tops and singlets.

But how do you break into the world of fashion technology and develop a product that not only helps women but also the planet by reducing landfill?

Listen to find out.

CREDITS:

Guest: Samantha Wills of Samantha Wills

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

