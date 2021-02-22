Why Nicole Liu Started An Online Contraceptive Service

Nicole Liu was twenty-four when she quit her graduate job in business consultancy. She wanted to see the world, take a break and get on top of her health, something she had neglected while working in the corporate world.

But that all changed when Nicole was misdiagnosed with polycystic ovaries.

So in January 2020, Nicole Liu founded Kin Fertility, an online service that delivers the pill to your door. Now, one year in Kin Fertility has over 35,000 customers. So what's next? And what's it like founding a trailblazing business in an industry you know nothing about? She joins Georgia Love...

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

Guest: Nicole Liu

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

