Why Nicole Liu Started An Online Contraceptive Service

Nicole Liu was twenty-four when she quit her graduate job in business consultancy. She wanted to see the world, take a break and get on top of her health, something she had neglected while working in the corporate world. 

But that all changed when Nicole was misdiagnosed with polycystic ovaries.

So in January 2020, Nicole Liu founded Kin Fertility, an online service that delivers the pill to your door. Now, one year in Kin Fertility has over 35,000 customers. So what's next? And what's it like founding a trailblazing business in an industry you know nothing about? She joins Georgia Love... 

What Happens When Madonna Buys Your Candles?

35 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2021

Desiree Deravi Started Interning In Her 30s

48 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2021

When US Vogue Called This Aussie Lady Startup

42 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2021

Millions Of Tampons And A Laptop: How Mia Klitsas Founded Moxie

51 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2021

How Sarah Davidson Turned Burnout Into A Business

54 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2021

A New Season Of Lady Startup Stories Is Coming...Hosted By Georgia Love

3 minutes  ·  25 Feb 2021

The 6 Things You Need To Start A Business

14 minutes  ·  08 Feb 2021

The 5 Best (And 1 Worst) Reasons To Start A Business

26 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2021

BONUS: The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake

31 minutes  ·  07 Dec 2020

The Woman Who Manages Australia’s Biggest Celebrities

35 minutes  ·  30 Nov 2020

How Ultra Violette Created A Cult Brand Almost Instantly

41 minutes  ·  23 Nov 2020

BONUS: The 5 Key Ways To Grow Any Business

17 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2020

The Business Of Being Constance Hall

29 minutes  ·  16 Nov 2020

From The Dining Room To David Jones: How The Daily Edited Became A Multi-Million Dollar Company

35 minutes  ·  09 Nov 2020

Buy From The Bush: Behind The Accidental Movement That’s Changing Lives

36 minutes  ·  02 Nov 2020

Steph Claire Smith & Laura Henshaw On Growing A Community, Fast

47 minutes  ·  26 Oct 2020

Georgia Love Raided Her Wedding Savings To Start A Business

48 minutes  ·  19 Oct 2020

One Indigenous Woman. Two Businesses Making A Difference.

30 minutes  ·  12 Oct 2020

How Big Boobs Built A Business

48 minutes  ·  05 Oct 2020

