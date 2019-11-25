Katia Santilli & Vera Yan: Nimble Activewear

lady startup

25 Nov 2019 · 33 minutes

Katia Santilli & Vera Yan: Nimble Activewear
Back
play Episode

Welcome to Lady Startup, the podcast where we find out how to build a business from women who’ve done it before.

Rachel Corbett has two guests today, the founders of Nimble Activewear, Katia Santilli and Vera Yan.

Katia and Vera have been friends since they were 14 and were successful career women who decided to take on the activewear market by designing clothes that were functional but also fashionable.

After 6 months of planning Nimble was launched with Katia going into the business full time and Vera keeping her job to help fund the business.

Eventually, they both stepped into the business full time and now they have an activewear company that turns over millions of dollars a year.

So how did they do it?

Listen to find out...

CREDITS

Guest: Katia Santilli & Vera Yan 

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to our newsletter and find out more about the Lady Startup courses at our website… https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Follow us on Instagram to see success stories from other female entrepreneurs or to get your business featured… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

More Episodes

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

29 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Katia Santilli & Vera Yan: Nimble Activewear

33 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Irene Falcone: Nourished Life

35 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Danielle Allen: Two Birds Brewing

33 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Andrea Rogers: Xtend Barre

31 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

BONUS: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

21 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

Katherine Sabbath

35 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

BONUS: Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter

13 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

Stephanie Reuss and Victoria Stuart: Beam Australia

44 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2019

Kate Morris: Adore Beauty

37 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2019

Annabelle Chauncy: School For Life Foundation

42 minutes  ·  23 Sep 2019

Abigail Forsyth: Keep Cup

39 minutes  ·  16 Sep 2019

BONUS: How Roxy Jacenko Created Five Brands In One Year

26 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2019

Lady Startup Is Back

7 minutes  ·  09 Sep 2019

Melanie Perkins Business Was Just Valued At $1Billion

43 minutes  ·  20 May 2019

Tammy Barton Built A Business On Debt

28 minutes  ·  13 May 2019

How To Launch Your Own Lady Startup

4 minutes  ·  08 May 2019

Chelsea Bonner Is Changing The Modelling Industry For Good

36 minutes  ·  06 May 2019

How Kristy Chong Made Undies High-Tech

32 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2019

Monica Meldrum Is Taking On The Snack Food Giants

33 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???