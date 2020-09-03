What Happened After Jodie Fox Lost Her Multi-Million Dollar Business

This is Part 2 of Mia Freedman’s chat with Jodie Fox about her business Shoes of Prey. You can find Part 1 in the Lady Startup Stories feed.

Jodie Fox described August 28, 2018 as “one of the most horrific days of my life”.

It was the day her multi-million dollar business, Shoes of Prey, officially collapsed. Jodie’s co-founders - her ex husband and his best mate - were no longer part of the day to day running of the business and on the day the call was made to pull the pin, Jodie was at the company’s factory in China.

In this conversation, Jodie tells Mia exactly how that day unfolded, and the unexpected changes that have happened in Jodie’s life since.

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Jodie Fox

