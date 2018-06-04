Janine Allis: Boost Juice

Welcome to Lady Startup, the show where boss lady’s sit down to dish the dirt on how to build a business that actually pays your bills.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is one of Australia’s most well-known female entrepreneurs, the Founder of Boost Juice, Janine Allis.

Janine never thought of herself as an entrepreneur, in fact she’d spent seven years travelling the world working on rock stars boats and having a great time in the years leading up to launching the business. But after coming home and meeting her husband. Jeff they decided to band together and go out on their own.

On a trip to America they saw the popularity of juice bars and realised there was a gap in the market back in Australia. So despite never having run a business before they came home and decided to fill that gap themselves.

So how did Janine go from having no idea how to run a business to owning a business with over 600 stores worldwide?

Listen to find out...

Guest: Janine Allis, Founder of Boost Juice

Host/Producer: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

