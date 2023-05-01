When Lucy Bloom made her first speech to an audience (some 20 years ago) she was scared sh*tless. Everything in her told her she couldn't do it. Time to give up right? Wrong.

In her own words, Lucy "followed her fear" and has since gone on to become one of Australia's most prominent public speakers. She books out rooms with hundreds of people every week. She's also written 3 books, founded a production company and lead a not-for-profit in Ethiopia (just to name a few). But none of this would have been possible if Lucy had given up when she first started out.

On the show today Lucy shares exactly how she learnt to find her voice, crafted her personal brand, built self-confidence and pretty much took over the world.

This episode of Lady Startup Stories is made in partnership with Airbnb.

THE END BITS

Have your say! By completing our survey, and to say thank you for your time, you’ll go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.

Wherever you're at in your business journey, Ladystartup.com has the tools, resources and education to help you launch and grow your business right now.

CREDITS

Host: Elfy Scott

Guest: Lucy Bloom

You can check out Lucy's new book here.

Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.