Already have a business or side-hustle? This one's for you.

You’ve asked. We listened.

The Rocket Plan is back. It’s our course for women who already have a business or a side-hustle BUT have stalled or who need to pivot. For those who need specific guidance and group mentoring. So basically, anyone needing to put a rocket up their business.

And how do you go from starting up to scaling up? You need a plan.

In the 3 weeks of this course, we’ll set you up with a clear plan - a ROCKET PLAN - for the next 12 months of business success. And GROWTH.

In this episode, we’ll walk through the 5 vital ways to grow and put a rocket under your business, by:

Putting a rocket up your revenue.

Putting a rocket up your website.

Putting a rocket up your email list.

Putting a rocket up your social media.

Powering up with paid marketing.

The best bit: in our signature Lady Startup style, we’ll build an instant support network around you. Because running a business is hard. And it’s even harder when you’re doing it alone. Nobody has time for networking so we’re providing you with a network; you’ll find your tribe amongst a tight knit community of like-minded women who are on the same path you are, all building a better, more successful business.

Plus, when you enrol you’ll receive over $1000 in bonus resources!

Advanced Bonus Module: How To Power Up With Paid Marketing

Valued at $299

10 Scalable Digital Product Ideas

Valued at $29

10 Common Website Mistakes (+ How To Fix Them)

Valued at $29

10 Ways to Inspire List Sign Ups On Your Website

Valued at $29

Ultimate Time-Saving Content Template

Valued at $29

Social Media Marketing Planner

Valued at $59

Scale Up Kit

Valued at $199

3x Group Mentoring Sessions With Mia Freedman

Valued at $150

Private Facebook Group Support Network

Valued at $129

Are you ready? Because, I’m ready! Join me on the inside and secure your spot in the Rocket Plan.

Enrolments close midnight Monday 10th May.

Enrolments close midnight Monday 10th May.

CREDITS

Host: Mia Freedman, Founder of Lady Startup and Co-Founder of Mamamia

Producers: Bridgette Bathgate, Susannah Makin and Sam McDonald

Audio Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

