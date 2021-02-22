Lady Startup

Claire Dunne was at a crossroads. She was 23, working on her parent's farm and all she wanted to do was travel, but she didn't have the money to do it.

Then she got an idea.

Growing up in regional Queensland on a cattle farm, Claire noticed that the stories of the incredible women around her weren't being celebrated.

So from her parent's kitchen bench, she starting making a magazine. She called it Graziher.

Five years on, Graziher continues to showcase the stories of regional women across Australia. But Graziher is more than a magazine, they have a podcast, hold large events for readers and have created a community for regional women to share their stories. From doctors to lady startups to people in agriculture Graziher reflects regional and remote communities in all their glory.

So how did Claire start a magazine with no experience? And how did she manage to successfully launch a magazine at a time when publications across the nation were shutting their doors?

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Claire Dunne

