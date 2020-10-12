Buy From The Bush: Behind The Accidental Movement That’s Changing Lives

Buy From The Bush: Behind The Accidental Movement That’s Changing Lives
Not many female founders can say that their businesses started with a drought.

But there’s one who can, and her name is Grace Brennan. 

A mum of 4 from Warren, NSW, Grace started the Buy From The Bush movement in 2018 after deciding she'd had enough of watching her friends, family and the towns she visited be swallowed up by drought.

And what she did changed the lives of thousands.  

THE END BITS:

Check out Buy From The Bush here - https://www.buyfromthebush.com.au/.

And on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/buyfromthebush/?hl=en

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Grace Brennan

Producer: Leah Porges

This episode of Lady Startup Stories is brought to you by Optus. It starts with yes.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

