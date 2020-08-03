Search

The Accidental CEO Who Founded Her Own Rideshare Company

15 hours ago

The Accidental CEO Who Founded Her Own Rideshare Company
How do you run a rideshare company in the middle of a global pandemic when nobody is going anywhere? And when you yourself are in Stage 4 lockdown in Melbourne?

George McEncroe is often referred to as the Accidental CEO because she started her company just a few years ago when she was a comedian and single mother of 4 , looking to earn some extra cash.

She knew nothing about making an app. But she knew that women didn’t always feel safe in the current rideshare system - both as a driver and passenger.

In this conversation, George tells Mia Freedman about how she built Shebah, the women-only rideshare company, into a national brand and how COVID-19 jammed the brakes on her expansion (literally).

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: George McEncroe. You can find out more about Shebah and download the app here - https://www.shebah.com.au/

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald

