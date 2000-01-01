Twin sisters & co-founders Sali Sasi and Julie Stevanja are dominating the tech business space. But when they first started out, the pair say building their platform was like learning Mandarin.

The twins founded Stylerunner back in 2012, the first online retailer of its kind globally. A few years ago, Sali tapped Julie on the shoulder with an idea for a new business. She wanted to do it all over again...Enter Wrapd (previously Her Black Book) a premium online shopping app designed to save money on the world's biggest brands.

On the show today, Sali & Julie sit down with Elfy to share how they learnt the language of tech, jumped on the AI bandwagon and used automation to completely reimagine how they do business. Plus, they share their number 1 tip for women in business.

This episode of Lady Startup Stories is made in partnership with Airbnb.

Host: Elfy Scott

Guests: Sali Sasi and Julie Stevanja

Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Production: Thom Lion

