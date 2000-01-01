Lady Startup Stories

In the early 2000s when Melbourne local Linda Hammond and her husband first came up with an idea for their business, it was just that - an idea. With nothing but $165 in the bank, the pair made the decision to pack up their lives and fly 3,000 km away to Bali, where they set up Quay Australia as a musical festival merch tent.

Fast forward to 2018. The Hammonds were breaking the internet with record sales, opening international locations, rubbing shoulders with The Kardashians and securing a a multi-million dollar deal where they sold the majority share of the business. Yes, you read that right.

So how did they get there? On the show today, Linda sits down with Elfy to discuss how she used the power of social media to turn her "little idea" into an Internationally acclaimed fashion empire. Plus, she gives us the inside scoop on what her life looks like now and her new business venture, Otra.

