Lady Startup

You’ve launched your business, or maybe you’ve been running your business for a while, and now you need practical tips to turn followers into sales.

Followers are a wonderful thing but if you’re running a business, the point of those followers is to turn them into customers - people who will pay you money for your products or your services.

Right now you might be questioning whether your product or service is actually good enough. Maybe it’s not what people are looking for? Maybe no one will ever be willing to pay for it?

Chances are it is good enough, there are people looking for it and those people will absolutely be willing to pay for it.

So what’s missing?



You’re not nurturing your customers.

In this episode, we look at how you can turn followers into paying customers.

We discuss…

Methods that you can start using today to support your customers more. Learning about the impact something as simple as a birthday discount can have on the perception of your business.

How to make your customers and feel like valued friends and how this strategy can lead to free promo for your business.

And how to really listen to feedback and then use that feedback in your business. Because nothing sells quite as well as your customers sharing their own experiences.

