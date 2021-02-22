Lady Startup

Michelle Hu had just finished University and was about to go on a big summer holiday to South America.

Then she broke her ankle.

Suddenly Michelle had three months off with no plan and a broken ankle. As someone who had always wanted to start a business, Michelle used this time to launch Etoile Collective, A feel-good brand delivering thoughtful and functional beauty solutions.

Michelle's first order was just 30 acrylic makeup organisers. She made an Instagram, a website and over the course of a month she sold out.

Six years on and Etoile Collective is a six-figure business.

Even Michelle herself never thought this would be possible, so how did she do it? And how has organic and real content contributed to the brand's success?

CREDIT

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Michelle Hu

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Production: Ian Camilleri

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

