What Happens When Madonna Buys Your Candles?

What happens when Madonna shares a photo of one of your products on Instagram? Like, THE Madonna?

Christianna Heidemann can tell you. Her business Damselfly - which predominantly made quote candles - was already ticking along successfully for years, and then one day she opened her Instagram and saw that Madge had re-shared one of her designs.

So what happened next? And how did Christianna manage to create a chameleon business at the age of 19? Here’s Christianna…

With thanks to Christianna Heideman from Damselfly

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

