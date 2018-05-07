Carolyn Creswell: Carman's

Welcome to Lady Startup, the show where we try and cut out a little bit of the trial and error of starting your own business by talking to people who’ve done it already.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is the Founder of Carman’s, Carolyn Creswell.

Carolyn started the business when she was still in university at the ripe old age of 18.

25 years later Carman’s is a multi-million dollar company that’s just expanded into China (where they’ve already started copying her products….a sure fire sign they’re good).

So how did she go from a earning $8 an hour making muesli for the people she used to babysit for to the sole owner of one of Australia’s most successful companies?

Listen to find out...

CREDITS:

Guest: Carolyn Creswell, Founder of Carman's

Host/Producer: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

