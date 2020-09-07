20 Stores, 200 Staff: What Camilla Franks Did When She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

When Camilla Franks first started her bohemian fashion-label Camilla in 2004, she had no idea that she’d be dressing the likes of Oprah and Beyonce. She also had no idea that a few years later she’d be running a highly successful business, raising a child and dealing with stage 3 breast cancer all at the same time. But that’s what happened. And on this episode of Lady Startup Stories, Camilla Franks shares how she got through it all...

And just a heads up, there is talk of depression and suicide. If you need help please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Camilla Franks

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald

