Lady Startup

Maeva Heim knows what it takes to build and market a brand. She'd done it for years at L'Oreal, Oral B, Procter and Gamble, and she knew she wanted to do it for herself one day, she just didn't know what...

That was until she got the idea for Bread Supply Beauty, hair care basics for not so basic hair. Maeva knew the beauty industry needed a bit of a shakeup when it came to haircare for naturalistas like her. So after a whole lot of research, multiple rounds of testing and some savvy networking she managed to launch her first range into Sephora US, in the midst of a global pandemic.

After only one year in business, Bread Supply Beauty has secured multiple international awards, has launched in three countries and has empowered curly girls everywhere, so how'd she do it?

Maeva joins Georgia Love...

You can follow Bread Beauty Supply's journey on Instagram or online at breadbeautysupply.com

CREDITS

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

Guest: Maeva Heim

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

