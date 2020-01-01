How Ultra Violette Created A Cult Brand Almost Instantly

There are some products that you need but just aren’t fun to buy. Coat hangers, staples, ironing boards, flour...

Here’s an idea for a business: find a product nobody likes buying and then make a version of it that people will describe as a “cult buy”.

That’s what Ava Matthews and her business partner Bec Jefferd did when they noticed that skincare was having a moment but sunscreens were a product that just weren't very…. sexy.

They changed that, almost overnight, with Ultra Violette. Their range of sunscreens come in distinctive bright blue packaging that you've probably seen all over Instagram.

So, how did they do it? What was their approach to revolutionising a whole category?

Mia Freedman chatted to Ava to find out.

THE END BITS:

Check out Ultra Violette here - https://ultraviolette.com.au/.

You can follow Ava Matthews on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/avamatthews/?hl=en.

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Ava Matthews

Producer: Leah Porges

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.