11 hours ago · 41 minutes

How Ultra Violette Created A Cult Brand Almost Instantly
There are some products that you need but just aren’t fun to buy. Coat hangers, staples, ironing boards, flour...

Here’s an idea for a business: find a product nobody likes buying and then make a version of it that people will describe as a “cult buy”.

That’s what Ava Matthews and her business partner Bec Jefferd did when they noticed that skincare was having a moment but sunscreens were a product that just weren't very…. sexy.

They changed that, almost overnight, with Ultra Violette. Their range of sunscreens come in distinctive bright blue packaging that you've probably seen all over Instagram.

So, how did they do it? What was their approach to revolutionising a whole category? 

Mia Freedman chatted to Ava to find out. 

THE END BITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Ava Matthews

Producer: Leah Porges

