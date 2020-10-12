From The Dining Room To David Jones: How The Daily Edited Became A Multi-Million Dollar Company

Today’s Lady Startup story is a common one.

A story of becoming bored with your day job, dreaming of doing something different… and then making it happen.

Alyce Tran is the co-founder of The Daily Edited. They make really cute personalised leather and lifestyle accessories that you’ve probably seen on Instagram.

They’re a hugely successful brand these days, worth over 30 million dollars, with celebrity purchasers like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

You might recognise their products - but what you probably don’t know is that TDE started in Alyce’s house, at her kitchen table. And for a year, her life was kind of crazy.

So how did she make the jump from dream to side hustle to multi-million dollar business?

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Alyce Tran

Producer: Leah Porges

