From The Dining Room To David Jones: How The Daily Edited Became A Multi-Million Dollar Company

lady startup

15 hours ago · 35 minutes

From The Dining Room To David Jones: How The Daily Edited Became A Multi-Million Dollar Company
Back
play Episode

Today’s Lady Startup story is a common one.

A story of becoming bored with your day job, dreaming of doing something different… and then making it happen.

Alyce Tran is the co-founder of The Daily Edited. They make really cute personalised leather and lifestyle accessories that you’ve probably seen on Instagram. 

They’re a hugely successful brand these days, worth over 30 million dollars, with celebrity purchasers like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

You might recognise their products - but what you probably don’t know is that TDE started in Alyce’s house, at her kitchen table. And for a year, her life was kind of crazy.

So how did she make the jump from dream to side hustle to multi-million dollar business?

THE END BITS:

Check out The Daily Edited here - https://www.thedailyedited.com/

And on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/thedailyedited/?hl=en.

Join the waitlist for the Lady Startup Rocket Plan here… https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/rocket-plan-waitlist.

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Alyce Tran

Producer: Leah Porges

This episode of Lady Startup Stories is brought to you by Optus. It starts with yes.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

From The Dining Room To David Jones: How The Daily Edited Became A Multi-Million Dollar Company

35 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Buy From The Bush: Behind The Accidental Movement That’s Changing Lives

36 minutes  ·  02 Nov 2020

Steph Claire Smith & Laura Henshaw On Growing A Community, Fast

47 minutes  ·  26 Oct 2020

Georgia Love Raided Her Wedding Savings To Start A Business

48 minutes  ·  19 Oct 2020

One Indigenous Woman. Two Businesses Making A Difference.

30 minutes  ·  12 Oct 2020

How Big Boobs Built A Business

48 minutes  ·  05 Oct 2020

What Happens When Meghan Markle Wears Your Jeans

30 minutes  ·  28 Sep 2020

How To Quit Your Dream Job

36 minutes  ·  21 Sep 2020

20 Stores, 200 Staff: What Camilla Franks Did When She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

42 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2020

What Happened After Jodie Fox Lost Her Multi-Million Dollar Business

36 minutes  ·  07 Sep 2020

Jodie Fox On How She Built A $30M Shoe Empire

44 minutes  ·  31 Aug 2020

How To Launch The World's Most 'Controversial' New Beauty Brand

34 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

How Bachelor Fame Impacted Laura Byrne’s Business

44 minutes  ·  17 Aug 2020

The Accidental CEO Who Founded Her Own Rideshare Company

32 minutes  ·  10 Aug 2020

Keira Rumble's Life Imploded Right Before The Biggest Meeting Of Her Career

33 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2020

BONUS: Mia’s 6 Questions To Find Your Best Business Idea

26 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

A Story of Resilience, Creativity & A Chick In A Wheelchair

33 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2020

Sally Hepworth Wrote A Book That Wasn't Good Enough

36 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2020

How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand

34 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2020

Lipstick Queen Poppy King’s Unexpected Next Move

31 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout