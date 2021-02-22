Allira Potter isn't your regular Lady Startup.

If Allira had to describe her work she would say, that she is an intuitive, a creator, writer, speaker, a model, an empowerment and mindset coach, manifesting queen, baby witch and an all-around spiritual sister.

But Allira's life over 18 months ago looked nothing like this.

She was newly divorced, working a corporate job, living paycheck to paycheck and had turned to partying as a coping mechanism.

But then in early 2020 after a four-day bender, she realised something needed to give. So as the world went into lockdown Allira went on a detox and turned to her spiritual side.

Turns out Allira's newly rejuvenated witchy side was actually something she could make a career out of, so now she works for herself.

So how has Allira developed such a unique business, one without a rule book? And how has she developed a six-figure business in such a short space of time?

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Allira Potter

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Production: Ian Camilleri

