Aimee Marks: The TOM Co.

Welcome to Lady Startup, the show where we talk to women who’ve built their own business for those who want a little peak behind the curtain.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is Aimee Marks, Founder of The TOM Co.

Aimee came up with the idea for the business during a high school design project when she noticed the list of toxic ingredients on the back of a tampon box.

Almost a decade later The TOM Co was named Australian Organic Business of the Year 2017 and their range of TOM Organics tampons and pads, and their eco friendly Tooshies range are now a staple in the aisles of major supermarkets like Coles and Woolies.

So how did Aimee turn a teenage dream into a reality? Listen to find out...

CREDITS:

Guest: Aimee Marks, Founder of The TOM Co.

Host/Producer: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

