Welcome to Lady Startup the podcast where we find out how to build a business from women who’ve done it.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is Kate Morris, founder of the online beauty store, Adore Beauty.

In an age where online shopping has become such a huge part of our everyday life, it’s amazing to think there was ever a time when people did all of their shopping in stores.

But that’s exactly what Kate did.

After working at the beauty counter and noticing how intimidating it was for women to shop for beauty products, Kate decided wanted to help them do it at home. And so, Adore Beauty was born.

So how did she go from borrowing $12K from her boyfriend’s parents to running one of Australia’s most successful online retailers?

Listen to find out…

CREDITS:

Guest: Kate Morris, Adore Beauty

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

