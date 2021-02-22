You can follow Lady Startup Academy wherever you get your pods!

Join host, Anaita Sarkar for a business class that’ll give you everything you need to know to grow your business.

In today's episode Anaita walks us through the difference between growing and scaling and what you need to do to expand your business.

She takes us through how to test interest for your product, what you need to consider before scaling up and how to prepare for growth.

Host: Anaita Sarkar, CEO & Co-Founder Of Hero Packaging

Producer: Mikayla Floriano & Susannah Makin

