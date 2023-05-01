Have you ever had a brilliant idea that you thought could change the world? But inevitably due to life and circumstance, it stayed just that - an idea?

Enter lady startup Kristy Chong, who turned her game-changing concept into a multi-million dollar reality. She’s the founder of Modibodi, the company that has been redefining the way we think about period products since 2013.

This week, Kristy sits down with Elfy to share her story, from launching the business to selling it for millions and using her success to empower other female-founded, purpose-led businesses. This is a story about paying it forward and the powerful ways entrepreneurship can not only disrupt the industry but become a catalyst for social change.

This episode of Lady Startup Stories is made in partnership with Airbnb.

CREDIT

Host: Elfy Scott

Guests: Kristy Chong

Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

