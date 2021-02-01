The 6 Things You Need To Start A Business

The #1 reason I hear from women who hold themselves back from starting their businesses and making their dreams a reality… is their lack of confidence and self-belief.

But you’re here… listening to this podcast. And that means that somewhere, deep down, you know that you want this and that you can do this. And I know it too.

Are you ready to start your own business or side-hustle? Yes! I want a spot in the Activation Plan!

Enrol now but BE QUICK! Enrolments close midnight AEDT Monday 15th Feb.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.