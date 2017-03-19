The Woman Who Walked Herself Out of a Mid-Wife Crisis

Have you ever dreamed of exploring the world, scaling cliffs or dancing on a glacier, only to come back down to earth when you realised you have to go to work and get the kids to school? Di Westaway is the inspiration you need. Discontent with her life, marriage and body, Di overhauled her life and fitness, challenging herself to climb her first mountain at 42. She’s a mother of three, an author and a world record holder in something very unusual... She founded Wild Women on Top and established charity walk Coastrek to encourage Australians to get off the couch, connect with nature and lead a more adventurous life.

You can buy Di's new book here and follow her adventures on her incredible Instagram account here.

