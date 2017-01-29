The Single Mum Teaching Women to Get Smart About Money

Canna Campbell is good at money. Real good. And she wants other women to get good at it too. The financial planner and single mum behind the website sugarmama.tv talks starting her own business, nailing mornings, and how she saved $32,000 in a year by making tiny, tiny changes to her life. Canna proves that financial advice doesn't have to be all unsexy scrimping and fusty frugality; you just have to take control of your pay wave and get smart about savings.

This episode will have you jumping out of bed at 5am, paying for things with cash, and looking at money very differently.

