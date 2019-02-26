From The Centre To The Sea: Justin & Lauren Trekked Across Australia With A Toddler

In July 2017, Justin and Lauren Jones set off across the desert on a trek that lasted more than a hundred days. The terrain was extreme. The walk was grueling. And they took their toddler Morgan with them. Yes, their toddler. Crazy? Let's find out...

They started on the border of Western Australia and the Northern Territory and made their way down to Port Augusta in South Australia.

Justin pulled a 280kg trolley filled with nappies and water, while Lauren pulled their daughter Morgan - and tried to stop her climbing out of the cart every 5 minutes.

So how do you prepare for this? How do you know where you’re going? What do you eat? How much water do you take? How do you entertain a toddler in a small cart? We asked, and they answered.

CREDITS

Host: Holly Wainwright

With thanks to:Justin & Lauren Jones - follow them on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/followthejonesys/

Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart

www.mamamia.com.au/cheeky100/

GET IN TOUCH:

I Don't Know How She Does It - Travel is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

This episode of I Don't Know How She Does It was made possible by Expedia... Use the code MAMAMIA to receive 10% off when you book your hotel stay through Expedia.com.au.T&Cs apply. Download the Expedia app today.

If you want to take part in our survey, click here to find out more...