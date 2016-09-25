The Ballerina Raising Her Baby on the Barre

What's it like being a touring ballerina, with an 18-month-old daughter? Complicated. Throw in a husband who is also a touring ballet dancer. Even more complicated. Welcome to the life of Amy Harris. A senior artist at the Australian Ballet who has been dancing professionally since she was 15 years old. She sits down with Holly Wainwright to talk about how her body changed during pregnancy, managing working late nights with a young daughter and what ballet dancers really eat.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Amy Harris.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff.

Please give this show a rating on itunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

CONTACT US

Tell us something or suggest another guest via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook