Six kids and no sleep: the life of Dr Ginni Mansberg

i dont know how she does it

12 Mar 2017 · 28 minutes

Six kids and no sleep: the life of Dr Ginni Mansberg
Back
play Episode

With kids living under her roof aged 11-24, Dr Ginni Mansberg is in a constant state of triage. This Wonder Woman is not just a GP, she’s also a well-respected TV doctor, worked in a methadone clinic and was even a political advisor to Joe Hockey (after watching West Wing she thought, why not?) She reveals the trick to getting enough sleep, the secret to making a blended family work and she puts the evil stepmother myth to bed for good. 

Show notes

Your host is Alissa Warren

With thanks to Dr Ginni Mansberg.

This podcast was brought to you by Australian Dairy. Legendairy. 

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network. 

Executive Producer of Podcasts is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Please give this show a rating on iTunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

You can buy any book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

Let us know what you thought of this show or suggest another guest via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook.

More Episodes

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

48 minutes  ·  a day ago

Introducing: That’s Incredible

21 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Introducing Social Squad: How Does Laura Byrne Do It?

30 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2019

A Point-Hacker On How To Travel The World For (Almost) Free

24 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2019

Monique Wise Has Nailed Solo Travelling

29 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2019

Behind The Lens Of A Travel Influencer

43 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2019

How To Travel The World With A Wheelchair

38 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2019

How To Travel With Nothing But Carry On

35 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2019

From The Centre To The Sea: Justin & Lauren Trekked Across Australia With A Toddler

35 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2019

Amy Molloy Went Travelling For 4 Months... And Took Her Job With Her

30 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2019

We're Back With A Fifth Season...

2 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2019

Amna Karra-Hassan: The Girl Who's Kicking Goals

48 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2018

Maddy Ritchie: The Girl Who Kicked Cancer's Arse

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2018

Maddi O'Gradey: The Girl Who Created A Safe Space For Teens

21 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2018

Alyssa Azar: The Girl Who Climbed Everest Twice.

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2018

Jade Esler: The Girl Who Flies Planes

27 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2018

Em Carey: The Girl Who Fell From The Sky

35 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2018

Kimberly La: The Girl Who Changed A School

26 minutes  ·  17 Oct 2018

Jade Hameister: The Girl Who Walked The Polar Quest

32 minutes  ·  10 Oct 2018

Coming Soon... I Don't Know How She Does It Girls

2 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2018

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???