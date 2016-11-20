News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Shelley Craft: "Family is life. The rest is just lovely cream on top."

i dont know how she does it

20 Nov 2016 · 38 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Her smiling face has been on our screens from the days of Saturday Disney to her current stint on The Block, but television’s most sunshiney host doesn’t care about her career. It’s all about family for Shelley Craft. She’s moved five times in the past year and now she’s sipping green smoothies in Byron Bay, where she's the only person who doesn’t own a yoga mat. Because this mother of two beautiful girls is just too darn busy. The bubbly presenter shares how she teaches her kids gratitude, interior design tips, and how she found her parenting zen through a Disney movie.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

Thanks to Shelley Craft.

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner. 

Please give this show a rating on iTunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

If you want to subscribe to I Don't Know How She Does It, go to apple.co/mamamia, where you will find all of Mamamia’s podcasts, as well as any book we ever talk about on any of our shows in one place.

CONTACT US

Tell us something or suggest another guest via email podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook.

This show was brought to you by SISTER2SISTER.

We grow Australia’s most marginalised teenage girls into strong independent women capable of taking their place in the world. The SISTER2sister program has changed the lives of hundreds of teenage girls. Help us change hundreds more.

With thanks to Children's Panadol. 

Buddy Bear is a new interactive website created to help parents comfort their child, particularly when they’re feeling unwell. Parents can create a personalised video for their child where Buddy Bear calls their name and sings their favourite nursery rhyme and can be easily downloaded via Buddybear.com.au.  

More Episodes

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

48 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That’s Incredible

21 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Social Squad: How Does Laura Byrne Do It?

30 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Point-Hacker On How To Travel The World For (Almost) Free

24 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Monique Wise Has Nailed Solo Travelling

29 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Behind The Lens Of A Travel Influencer

43 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Travel The World With A Wheelchair

38 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Travel With Nothing But Carry On

35 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

From The Centre To The Sea: Justin & Lauren Trekked Across Australia With A Toddler

35 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amy Molloy Went Travelling For 4 Months... And Took Her Job With Her

30 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Back With A Fifth Season...

2 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amna Karra-Hassan: The Girl Who's Kicking Goals

48 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maddy Ritchie: The Girl Who Kicked Cancer's Arse

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maddi O'Gradey: The Girl Who Created A Safe Space For Teens

21 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Alyssa Azar: The Girl Who Climbed Everest Twice.

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jade Esler: The Girl Who Flies Planes

27 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Em Carey: The Girl Who Fell From The Sky

35 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kimberly La: The Girl Who Changed A School

26 minutes  ·  17 Oct 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jade Hameister: The Girl Who Walked The Polar Quest

32 minutes  ·  10 Oct 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coming Soon... I Don't Know How She Does It Girls

2 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio