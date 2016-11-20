Shelley Craft: "Family is life. The rest is just lovely cream on top."

Her smiling face has been on our screens from the days of Saturday Disney to her current stint on The Block, but television’s most sunshiney host doesn’t care about her career. It’s all about family for Shelley Craft. She’s moved five times in the past year and now she’s sipping green smoothies in Byron Bay, where she's the only person who doesn’t own a yoga mat. Because this mother of two beautiful girls is just too darn busy. The bubbly presenter shares how she teaches her kids gratitude, interior design tips, and how she found her parenting zen through a Disney movie.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

Thanks to Shelley Craft.

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner.

Please give this show a rating on iTunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

If you want to subscribe to I Don't Know How She Does It, go to apple.co/mamamia, where you will find all of Mamamia’s podcasts, as well as any book we ever talk about on any of our shows in one place.

CONTACT US

Tell us something or suggest another guest via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook.

This show was brought to you by SISTER2SISTER.

We grow Australia’s most marginalised teenage girls into strong independent women capable of taking their place in the world. The SISTER2sister program has changed the lives of hundreds of teenage girls. Help us change hundreds more.

With thanks to Children's Panadol.

Buddy Bear is a new interactive website created to help parents comfort their child, particularly when they’re feeling unwell. Parents can create a personalised video for their child where Buddy Bear calls their name and sings their favourite nursery rhyme and can be easily downloaded via Buddybear.com.au.