She works in Canberra, but her life's in Adelaide.

Penny Wong is a mother of two. The Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. And a woman who obliterates stereotypes.

In an unusually personal interview, Holly Wainwright speaks to Senator Penny Wong about the work-life juggle, dealing with her critics, and just how very, very ordinary family life is in Adelaide with her partner Sophie and their two little girls.

