Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Lassila

i dont know how she does it

13 Mar 2016 · 38 minutes

Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Lassila
How do you train for an Olympics with a toddler in tow? 

Lydia Lassila is a freestyle aerial skier. A business owner. An Olympic Champion. And the mother of two little boys.

So how the hell does she do it?

The Gold Medalist speaks to Holly Wainwright about how it feels to risk your life for glory, before and after motherhood. And how the hell you train for an Olympics when you have a small child attached to your hip.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Lydia Lassila

Find out more about The Will To Fly here. Find out where you can watch the film here.

Or see it at the following cinemas:

QLD
Majestic Cinemas Nambour
Hoyts Stafford
Big Screen Cinemas Hervey Bay

VIC
The Classic
Lido 
Cameo
Hoyts Highpoint
Armchair Cinema Mansfield

NSW
Cremorne
Majestic Cinemas Sawtell
Hoyts Entertainment Quarter
Forum 6 Wagga Wagga

WA

Hoyts Carousel

SA

Hoyts Tea Tree Plaza

TAS
Cmax Devenport
State Cinema Hobart

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Tell us something via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

This show was brought to you by Open Colleges, Australia's leader in online learning.

