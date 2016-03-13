Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Lassila

How do you train for an Olympics with a toddler in tow?



Lydia Lassila is a freestyle aerial skier. A business owner. An Olympic Champion. And the mother of two little boys.

So how the hell does she do it?

The Gold Medalist speaks to Holly Wainwright about how it feels to risk your life for glory, before and after motherhood. And how the hell you train for an Olympics when you have a small child attached to your hip.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Lydia Lassila

Find out more about The Will To Fly here. Find out where you can watch the film here.

Or see it at the following cinemas:





QLD

Majestic Cinemas Nambour

Hoyts Stafford

Big Screen Cinemas Hervey Bay



VIC

The Classic

Lido

Cameo

Hoyts Highpoint

Armchair Cinema Mansfield



NSW

Cremorne

Majestic Cinemas Sawtell

Hoyts Entertainment Quarter

Forum 6 Wagga Wagga



WA



Hoyts Carousel



SA



Hoyts Tea Tree Plaza



TAS

Cmax Devenport

State Cinema Hobart

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

