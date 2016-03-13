Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Lassila

How do you train for an Olympics with a toddler in tow?
Lydia Lassila is a freestyle aerial skier. A business owner. An Olympic Champion. And the mother of two little boys.
So how the hell does she do it?
The Gold Medalist speaks to Holly Wainwright about how it feels to risk your life for glory, before and after motherhood. And how the hell you train for an Olympics when you have a small child attached to your hip.
With thanks to Lydia Lassila
Find out more about The Will To Fly here. Find out where you can watch the film here.
