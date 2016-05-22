Natalie Bassingthwaighte doesn't want to be *that* kind of mum.

"I mean I want to go to swimming lessons, I want to go to gymnastics, I want to be that mum. I don't want to go 'pass you off and you can go with the nanny'. That's not how I want to be a mum."

Natalie Bassingthwaighte is a rock mum. A business-owner mum. And a hands-on mum. But she's definitely not a stage mum. This actress, singer, performer and childrens-clothing designer has two kids, Harper and Hendrix. And her refreshingly down-to-earth approach to the chaos and juggle of family life, travel, and music and will leave you smiling...and possibly switching off the TV in the mornings and dancing it out instead.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Natalie Bassingthwaighte. Find out more about Chi Khi here.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff.

Please give this show a rating on itunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

CONTACT US

Tell us something or suggest another guest via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook