Nadia Bartel: What a "WAG" really does all day.

i dont know how she does it

14 Aug 2016 · 29 minutes

Nadia Bartel: What a "WAG" really does all day.
Back
play Episode

She has more instagram followers than we thought was humanly possible, runs a fashion blog and e-store, and is mum to 8-month old Aston, so don't call her a "WAG". Entrepreneur Nadia Bartel talks life with her AFL star husband Jimmy, who does the cooking, and what it takes to balance business with a baby.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Nadia Bartel. 

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff.

This podcast was brought to you by 9 to Thrive: Get inspired by Australia’s most incredible women. See Nadia and others live in Sydney and Melbourne. Find out how to get tickets here.

Please give this show a rating on itunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

CONTACT US

Tell us something or suggest another guest via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook

More Episodes

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

48 minutes  ·  a day ago

Introducing: That’s Incredible

21 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Introducing Social Squad: How Does Laura Byrne Do It?

30 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2019

A Point-Hacker On How To Travel The World For (Almost) Free

24 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2019

Monique Wise Has Nailed Solo Travelling

29 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2019

Behind The Lens Of A Travel Influencer

43 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2019

How To Travel The World With A Wheelchair

38 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2019

How To Travel With Nothing But Carry On

35 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2019

From The Centre To The Sea: Justin & Lauren Trekked Across Australia With A Toddler

35 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2019

Amy Molloy Went Travelling For 4 Months... And Took Her Job With Her

30 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2019

We're Back With A Fifth Season...

2 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2019

Amna Karra-Hassan: The Girl Who's Kicking Goals

48 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2018

Maddy Ritchie: The Girl Who Kicked Cancer's Arse

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2018

Maddi O'Gradey: The Girl Who Created A Safe Space For Teens

21 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2018

Alyssa Azar: The Girl Who Climbed Everest Twice.

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2018

Jade Esler: The Girl Who Flies Planes

27 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2018

Em Carey: The Girl Who Fell From The Sky

35 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2018

Kimberly La: The Girl Who Changed A School

26 minutes  ·  17 Oct 2018

Jade Hameister: The Girl Who Walked The Polar Quest

32 minutes  ·  10 Oct 2018

Coming Soon... I Don't Know How She Does It Girls

2 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2018

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???