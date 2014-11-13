Mother of Quintuplets Kim Tucci on Life With Eight Kids, a Husband and a Dog

Kim Tucci became a global phenomenon when she fell pregnant naturally with quintuplets. That's a one in 50 million chance. After the arrival of her five babies the Perth-based Aussie mum had a grand total of eight kids. So what's life really like when you have a ten year old, six year old, two year old and five16-month olds, a husband, and a puppy? We ask all the questions like how much is the weekly shop? How many nappies do you go through, what happens at meal time, Where does everyone sleep? and how do you fit all those car seats in one vehicle?

If you or anyone you know is struggling emotionally post-natal, contact PANDA on 1300 726 306 or Lifeline 13 11 14.

