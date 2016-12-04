Megan Morton is 'The House Whisperer'

i dont know how she does it

04 Dec 2016 · 34 minutes

Megan Morton is 'The House Whisperer'
Back
play Episode

Can a well-dressed bed change the world? This home stylist thinks so, and she might just make over your life. Megan Morton grew three successful businesses while raising three children, and now she’s spreading her styling wisdom. The style coach will dare you to pick the emerald green couch instead of the white. She’s got the secret to simple Christmas that still dazzles. And she knows the Instagram flat lay is an art form. (And yes, she can teach you.)

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

Thanks to Megan Morton, author, stylist and founder of The School.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Wagner. 

Please give this show a rating on iTunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

If you want to or subscribe to I Don't Know How She Does It, go to apple.co/mamamia, where you will find all of Mamamia’s podcasts, as well as any book we ever talk about on any of our shows in one place.

CONTACT US

Tell us something or suggest another guest via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook.

 I Don't Know How She Does It was brought to you by The Body Shop, forever against animal testing. 

From all-time favourites to brand new gift additions and seasonal limited edition body care, there’s something everyone will go wild for this Christmas at The Body Shop®.

The Body Shop’s wildest campaign ever aims to build bio-bridges that reconnect animals in damaged habitats throughout Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Body Shop will restore 1 Square Metre of Rainforest and protect endangered animals for every Pre Made Gift or Novelty Sponge purchased this Christmas. Shopping at The Body Shop® gives you the power to make a difference.

More Episodes

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

48 minutes  ·  a day ago

Introducing: That’s Incredible

21 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Introducing Social Squad: How Does Laura Byrne Do It?

30 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2019

A Point-Hacker On How To Travel The World For (Almost) Free

24 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2019

Monique Wise Has Nailed Solo Travelling

29 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2019

Behind The Lens Of A Travel Influencer

43 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2019

How To Travel The World With A Wheelchair

38 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2019

How To Travel With Nothing But Carry On

35 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2019

From The Centre To The Sea: Justin & Lauren Trekked Across Australia With A Toddler

35 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2019

Amy Molloy Went Travelling For 4 Months... And Took Her Job With Her

30 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2019

We're Back With A Fifth Season...

2 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2019

Amna Karra-Hassan: The Girl Who's Kicking Goals

48 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2018

Maddy Ritchie: The Girl Who Kicked Cancer's Arse

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2018

Maddi O'Gradey: The Girl Who Created A Safe Space For Teens

21 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2018

Alyssa Azar: The Girl Who Climbed Everest Twice.

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2018

Jade Esler: The Girl Who Flies Planes

27 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2018

Em Carey: The Girl Who Fell From The Sky

35 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2018

Kimberly La: The Girl Who Changed A School

26 minutes  ·  17 Oct 2018

Jade Hameister: The Girl Who Walked The Polar Quest

32 minutes  ·  10 Oct 2018

Coming Soon... I Don't Know How She Does It Girls

2 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2018

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???