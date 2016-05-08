Madeleine West is the most organised mother you've ever met

08 May 2016 · 40 minutes

Madeleine West is the most organised mother you've ever met
Are you ready to step into a world where dinner gets prepped at 5am, all lunchboxes have an exact duplicate, and children interview potential babysitters? Then you're ready to hear from Madeleine West.

The mother of six may be best known for playing Dee Bliss on Neighbours, but it's her role as mum to six kids under eight that has us sitting up and taking notice.

Author of a new book - Six Under Eight - she is full of tips and tricks to get you organised, too. 

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Madeleine West. Find her book, Six Under Eight, here

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff.

