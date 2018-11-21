News
Search

Maddy Ritchie: The Girl Who Kicked Cancer's Arse

i dont know how she does it

21 Nov 2018 · 39 minutes

Imagine being a 17 year old girl, friendly, happy and doing well at school and suddenly you’re told you’ve got 3 months to live.

That’s what happened to Maddy Ritchie when she was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer that resulted in an 18 cm tumor in her pelvis.

After 12 months of grueling chemotherapy, Maddy is now in her early 20s and two years cancer free.

To give back she volunteers for charities that help families in the same situation she was in.

So, how does she do it?

CREDITS

Host: Holly Wainwright

With thanks to: Maddy Ritchie

Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

I Don't Know How She Does It - Girls is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

