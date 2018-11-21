Maddy Ritchie: The Girl Who Kicked Cancer's Arse

Imagine being a 17 year old girl, friendly, happy and doing well at school and suddenly you’re told you’ve got 3 months to live.

That’s what happened to Maddy Ritchie when she was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer that resulted in an 18 cm tumor in her pelvis.

After 12 months of grueling chemotherapy, Maddy is now in her early 20s and two years cancer free.

To give back she volunteers for charities that help families in the same situation she was in.

So, how does she do it?

CREDITS

Host: Holly Wainwright

With thanks to: Maddy Ritchie

Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart

