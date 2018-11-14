Maddi O'Gradey: The Girl Who Created A Safe Space For Teens

When Maddi O’Gradey was 12 she went on a school trip to Parliament house and noticed something… all the pictures on the walls were of men.



From that moment on, she decided she wanted to do something to change that.

With a passion for mental health Maddi started a business called ‘High Tide’ to encourage students to talk about mental health issues and feel comfortable asking for help.



And this year Maddi was the first Australian to win the Dalai Lama peace fellowship for her work.



So, how does she do it?

