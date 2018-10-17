Kimberly La: The Girl Who Changed A School

Kimberly La was a just young teenager when she looked around her school and noticed an issue with mental health and body image.



So she decided to do something about it.



At just 14, Kim created a mental health program to help her peers, called Cloud 9. Now it's in schools around the state, helping more young people than she ever thought possible.



So how did she do it?

CREDITS

Host: Holly Wainwright

With thanks to: Kimberly La

Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

I Don't Know How She Does It - Girls is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au