I Don't Know How She Does It

Jane Kennedy

Jane Kennedy is an actor, writer, producer, casting director and cook book maker.  She is a member of 'Working Dog' so she works like, well, a dog on shows from 'Frontline' to 'Have You Been Paying Attention' and movies such as 'The Castle'. She now has a new role which she reveals here.  

Jane talks honestly about managing life, kids, work, friends, food, health and everything from a new puppy to music practice.  She reveals her keys to making it manageable. 

 

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

