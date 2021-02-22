I Don't Know How She Does It

Jane Kennedy is an actor, writer, producer, casting director and cook book maker. She is a member of 'Working Dog' so she works like, well, a dog on shows from 'Frontline' to 'Have You Been Paying Attention' and movies such as 'The Castle'. She now has a new role which she reveals here.

Jane talks honestly about managing life, kids, work, friends, food, health and everything from a new puppy to music practice. She reveals her keys to making it manageable.

